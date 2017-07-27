Belmopan. July 26, 2017.

H.E. Dr. David Lee, Foreign Minister of the Republic of China (Taiwan) is undertaking a three day visit to Belize, 26-28 July 2017, on the invitation of Hon. Wilfred P. Elrington, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belize.

Today Minister Lee signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Bilateral Cooperation, through which Taiwan will provide $60m to Belize, one third in grants and the remainder in loans which will be disbursed over the next four years. This support will contribute directly to the development of Belize.

On the Ministerial visit, Minister Elrington conferred the Order of Distinction on Minister Lee, in recognition of the friendly relations between Belize and the Republic of China (Taiwan) and of the valuable contributions that Taiwan has made to Belize over the nearly three decades.

During his visit, Minister Lee will make a working visit to Taiwan’s technical mission at Central Farm. The technical mission has introduced new techniques in agroprocessing and support efforts to move up the value chain.

Minister Lee and his delegation are also scheduled to take an aerial tour of the Belize’s famous Blue Hole.

Minister Lee ends his visit on Friday after visiting the Samuel Haynes Center of Excellence.

Minister Lee is accompanied by his wife Madam Lee. His delegation includes: Mr. Chou, Lin, Director-General of Latin America and Caribbean Division, Mr. Hsiang, Tien-Yie, Secretary General, ICDF, and Chien, Kuan-Chou, Deputy Secretary, Coordination Council for North American Affairs and TECRO in US.