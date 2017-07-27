John Zabaneh, Stann Creek businessman who has been living for 5 years with the US Government treating him as a drug king pin, is making moves to get the US sanction lifted off his shoulders. Since the blacklisting by the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, his business interests have had a series of great misfortunes. Zabaneh’s blacklisting was first announced in August of 2012, when he and 2 other Belizeans, Daniel Moreno, and Dion Zabaneh were named as the Belizean associates of the Mexican Drug Lord, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, and his Sinaloa Cartel. Under the US King Pin Act, it is prohibited for U.S. persons to conduct “financial or commercial transactions with these individuals and companies, and also freezes any assets they may have under U.S. jurisdiction.” As readers will remember that in the years that followed, Zabaneh’s reputation became associated with narcotics trafficking. As a consequence of the king pin designation, even the local business, and banks severed all commercial ties with him and his companies, for fear of sanctions by US related entities. Readers know that Fyffes is the mega, multi-million dollar, European company that buys fruits from smaller countries and sells them to their customers all around the world. Even Fyffes refused to do business with Zabaneh’s family-owned banana farms, and when they terminated business relations with the farms, the farms were destroyed and about 1,200 workers lost their jobs. It is as though, he and businesses became radioactive, and that caused the profitability of these companies to plummet. In a lawsuit filed last week in the US Courts, Zabaneh claims that the US Treasury Department caused the closure of his farm while it was in pursuit of “El Chapo” Guzman. He believes that the designation was unjust, “arbitrary and capricious”, and in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act. He is also asking the Washington DC court to revoke his king pin designation and to consider any forms of, “relief that the court may deem just or proper in the case. There is no indication when the US Court will hear the matter.